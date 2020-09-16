Apple Watch Series 6
The Series 6 Apple Watch is an evolution of the Series 5 with slight changes. The new model gets Blood Oxygen sensor and always-On altimtere. Additionally, the Series 6 comes in new colors, including a Product Red variant. It also introduced the Solo Loop and Solo Braided Loop straps.
Apple Watch SE
Carrying on the trend, Apple came up with an affordable Watch SE at a low starting price of Rs 29,990. The Watch SE uses the S5 chip and offers all the basic Apple Watch features. It lacks the ECG and Blood Oxygen sensor from the Series 6 but retains the fullscreen design with narrow bezels.