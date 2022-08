1 / 5

IOS 16: eSIM transfer

iOS 16 allows an eSIM to be transferred between iPhones via Bluetooth while setting up the cellular service on the device. All you need to do is tap on “Set up eSIM” and transfer the eSIM and associated number from another iPhone via Bluetooth. To make the transfer, you need to make sure that the device you are transferring from is nearby, unlocked and has Bluetooth turned on and is running on iOS 16 or later.