Grab iPhone 11 with up to Rs 8,000 discount in India, but for a limited period

IPhone 11 discounted
iPhone 11 is available with massive discount during an Apple Days exclusive sale on Vijay Sales. The sale began today, August 3, and will continue until August 9 on the platform. The iPhone 11 is available at a discounted price of Rs 50,999. Additionally, consumers can get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on shopping with HDFC Bank card.
IPhone 11 retail price in India
iPhone 11 comes in three variants in India including 64GB storage model at Rs 54,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 59,900 and the top-end model with 256GB storage at Rs 69,900.