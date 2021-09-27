Forget iPhone 13, grab iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 44,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Best iPhone 12 deal yet
Flipkart will kick off its yearly Big Billion Days sale from October 3. One of the best deals will be available on the Apple iPhone 12. Let's take a look at how much the iPhone 12 will be made available at, along with all other offers that consumers will get.
Apple iPhone 12 deal
iPhone 12 will be up for grabs at Rs 49,999, which is the lowest price at which the smartphone has been ever offered since its launch last year. The mouth-watering deal is expected to grab a lot of attention and stocks may get over soon.
