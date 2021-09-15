iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max price in India and sale date announced

2 / 5

IPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

Apple announces the India price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage model. Interested buyers will be able to grab the model through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers. Pre-orders of iPhone 13 Pro Max in India start from September 17, and the shipping begins later this month from September 24. Alongside India, these two models of the iPhones will be up for grabs in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions.