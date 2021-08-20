Apple iPhone 13 mini could launch in September: Specs, price, launch date and more

Apple iPhone 13 mini: Launch date
While Apple has not officially announced a date for the launch of its next-gen iPhones, it is expected to launch them next month at its usual timeline. According to Wedbush analysts, the company will launch the next-gen iPhones, including the iPhone 13 mini in the third week of September. (Image: Apple Insider)
Apple iPhone 13 mini: Design
From a look at the renders, the design of the iPhone 13 mini does not look much different than the iPhone 12 mini apart from the camera placement and a much smaller notch. The company could also introduce a new connector pin along with an in-display fingerprint scanner on this one. (Image: Apple Insider)