Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Apple during its 'California Streaming' event launched its latest generation iPhones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All of these have similar screen sizes and design to their respective predecessors. Some of the notable improvements introduced in this generation include better battery life, larger camera sensors, a cinematic video recording mode, A15 Bionic SoC, smaller notches and more. Here we will be taking a closer look at the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.