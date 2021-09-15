Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

IPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Price in India
Apple iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, at Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB storage variant, at Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage variant and at Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB storage variant. iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, at Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB storage variant, at Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage variant and at Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB storage variant.
IPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max: Availability
Apple has announced that all of the new iPhones including the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be made available for pre-ordering in India, the US, the UK, Japan, China, Australia and Canada, from September 17. The devices will be made available starting September 24.