Apple iPhone 14 Plus specs
Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen and comes with a better camera setup that now includes a new 12MP camera. As usual, Apple has not detailed the battery capacity of the new iPhones, but it claimed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer “the best battery life” of any iPhone.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus chip
Apple iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic chipset. It supports 15W fast charging. As per the company, Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher.