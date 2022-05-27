1 / 5

IPhone 14 Pro launch

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, a new report has revealed the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz refresh rate mode on its OLED display for battery saving and an always-on display.