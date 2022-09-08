Apple Far Out Event
Apple launched a host of new devices during the Far Out launch event. The event introduced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro line-up. It also showcased the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, a premium wearable built for extreme environments and athletes. Apple also launched the new AirPods Pro.
Apple Watch Ultra launched
Apple started the Far Out event with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch Series 8 has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 45,900. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at Rs 89,990 and the new generation Apple Watch SE is priced at Rs 29,900.