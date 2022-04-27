1/5
Apple iPhone 14 price
The Apple iPhone 14 will be priced at $799, which is similar to the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 Max will be priced at around $899, which will replace the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini launched at a price of $699. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $1,199.
Apple iphone 14 camera
Both the iPhone Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.