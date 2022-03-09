2 / 5

OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options that are coupled with either 128GB or 256GB storage space options. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS. As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and electronic image stabilisation feature, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens and dual LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. Coming to battery, the OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9RT comes in Nano Silver and Hacker Black colour variants. It comes at a starting price of Rs 42,999 in India.