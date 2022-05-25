1/5
Apple Watch Pride Edition Band
To celebrate the Pride Month (June), Apple has launched two LGBTQ+ bands for its Apple Watch. These bands are Apple Watch Pride Edition Sports Loop and Nike Sport Loop. The company has also rolled out a few dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community.
Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop
The Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop comes with a LGBTQ+ color gradient that include original rainbow colors with those drawn from pride flags, like light blue, pink, and white. Moreover, the word “pride” is woven into the band.