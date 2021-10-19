Price in India
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch price starts at Rs 1,94,900. It is available for education as well at Rs 1,75,410. The new MacBook Pro is already up for order starting Monday via Apple India Online Store. It will go on sale from October 26.
Design
The new MacBook Pro gets a new squared-off design with a small-notch on top much like the iPhone 12. While the Pro lineup since 2016 featured the blighted butterfly keyboard, the Touch Bar that ditched the ports, the Touch Bar has now been replaced by a set of function keys.