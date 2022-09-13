2 / 7

New watch faces

WatchOS 9 brings four new watch faces – Lunar, which depicts the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and lunar calendar and is used in many cultures such as Chinese, Hebrew, and Islamic; Playtime, which has been created in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton; Metropolitan, which is a type-driven watch face wherein the style changes as the Digital Crown is turned; and Astronomy, which features a new star map and current cloud data.