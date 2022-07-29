1/5
IPhone 13
Apple's iPhone 13 is available with a starting price of Rs 70,990 (128 GB storage variant) on Croma right now. Additionally, buyers can also get it for Rs 66,990, down by Rs 4,000 after the discount on HDFC credit cards. This basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 4,000.
Apple watch series 7
Launched at a starting price of Rs 41,990, Apple Watch Series 7 is currently selling at Rs 37,990. They can get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.