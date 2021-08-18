Apple’s September launch event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, other big announcements to expect

Apple September launch event
Apple is expected to host its biggest launch event of 2021 in September. At the launch event next month, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to make big announcements around iPhones, AirPods, iPads, and more. The star of the event surely will be the iPhone 13 series. New reports suggest that the Apple could host the September event in the third week, most likely on September 21. The tech giant is yet to confirm the date of its upcoming virtual launch event. So, let's wait for the brand to officially confirm the event first.
IPhone 13 series
The star of the event is surely going to be the iPhone 13 series. Under the series, the tech giant is expected to launch four iPhone models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Going by the rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 series is expected to be an upgraded version to the predecessor iPhone 12 series in terms of both design as well as specifications. One of the biggest highlights of the next generation iPhone series is said to be the battery. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to pack a bigger battery unit when compared to the predecessor and offer a long last battery backup.