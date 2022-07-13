1 / 6

Apple Store Cashback Offer is now live

Apple Store has announced a cashback offer for all buyers in India. The new offer lets you buy any Apple product, such as an iPhone, an iPad, or a MacBook, with a cashback of up to Rs 6,000. Considering the Apple Store doles out offers very less frequently, it might be the good time to finally tick that iPhone from your wishlist and buy it. But while you are all excited, there are two conditions that Apple has put forth for this cashback offer.