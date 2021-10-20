1 / 5

Apple Watch Series 7 design

Apple launched the Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. The latest smartwatch comes in new aluminium case finishes, which include midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT) RED. The ones we have for review are blue and starlight options. I am using the Apple Watch Series 7 for the last 24 hours and the build looks extremely sturdy in the hands. The Watch Series 7 also feels extremely comfortable to wear all through the day.