Apple Watch Series 7 design
Apple launched the Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series last month. The latest smartwatch comes in new aluminium case finishes, which include midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT) RED. The ones we have for review are blue and starlight options. I am using the Apple Watch Series 7 for the last 24 hours and the build looks extremely sturdy in the hands. The Watch Series 7 also feels extremely comfortable to wear all through the day.
Apple Watch Series 7 price in India
The Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) comes at a starting price of Rs 41,900 while the (45 mm) comes at Rs 44,900. As a part of the launch offer, the 41 mm model can be grabbed at Rs 38,999 while the 45 mm variant can be purchased at Rs 41,900.