Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 expected
Apple is expected to announce the latest software version of iOS as well as iPadOS at WWDC 2021 event on June 7, 2021. As per reports, iOS 15 will bring better notification controls, fresh new lock screen, always on-display, new privacy features, improvements to iMessage and much more. The upcoming iteration of iPadOS dubbed iPadOS 15 is also said to get similar home screen customisation seen on iPhones, improvements to widgets and much more.
MacOS 12 and tvOS 8 expected
Apple is also expected to announce the latest iteration of macOS as well as watchOS. Reports suggest that Apple may not bring to many improvements to macOS this time besides a few improvements and enhancements here and there. Apple is also expected to announce tvOS at WWDC 2021. Leaks suggest that Apple is working to merge tvOS and HomePod software. Leaks and rumours suggest that the new unified Home operating system could be called HomeOS.