Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

MacOS 12 and tvOS 8 expected

Apple is also expected to announce the latest iteration of macOS as well as watchOS. Reports suggest that Apple may not bring to many improvements to macOS this time besides a few improvements and enhancements here and there. Apple is also expected to announce tvOS at WWDC 2021. Leaks suggest that Apple is working to merge tvOS and HomePod software. Leaks and rumours suggest that the new unified Home operating system could be called HomeOS.