IOS 16: Lock screen
Apple now allows users to simply press and hold to edit their iPhone lockscreen. Simply by swiping, you will see different styles with color filter, backgrounds and fonts that compliment the other two options. Users can change the fonts and add lock screen widgets like temperature, activity rings and a calendar. Users will also have a choice to set multiple customised lock screen with different widgets. There's also a photo-shuffle option that automatically updates the pictures on lock screen.
IOS 16: Notifications and live activities
With the new update, lock screen notifications now appear at the bottom of the display, so that the lock screen photo is not covered. Apple has also introduced a new Live Activities tool to manage notifications for activities like sporting events or Uber ride progress and more so that users can stay on the top of things in real-time, right from the lock screen, instead of getting interrupted every now and then.