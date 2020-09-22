Asus ExpertBook B9
The Asus ExpertBook B9 isone of the lightest 14-inch business laptops at 995 grams. Specifications include a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4 TB and up to 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (802.11ax). There are also two Thunderbolt™ 3 and HDMI ports, an exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0 built into the touchpad for fast data entry and simultaneous track pad functionality,and smart functions keys.
Asus ExpertBook P2
The Asus ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB) is a lightweight business laptop for all-round productivity, with military-grade robustness and corporate-level security. Specifications include 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, NVIDIA® discrete graphics, and a fast 7200 RPM Hard Disk, even in the base variant. There is also an optional ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs storage along with 13-hour battery life, comprehensive I/O connectivity, and the ASUS SensePoint pointing nub.