Asus ExpertBook B9

The Asus ExpertBook B9 isone of the lightest 14-inch business laptops at 995 grams. Specifications include a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSDs that support up to 4 TB and up to 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (802.11ax). There are also two Thunderbolt™ 3 and HDMI ports, an exclusive ASUS NumberPad 2.0 built into the touchpad for fast data entry and simultaneous track pad functionality,and smart functions keys.