Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition features an aluminium alloy design with Zero-G Titanium finish. It has a keyboard deck that resembles a space capsule cockpit and a customisable 3.5-inc OLED ZenVision display on the lid. Coming to the specifications, the newly launched laptop comes with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel H series processors. It also has PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and LPDDR5 memory with a 63Whrs battery with fast 100W Type-C charging technology. For connectivity it has two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm jack, a micro SD card, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4 port. Other features include NumberPad 2.0, Dolby Atmos audio, Sound by Harman-Kardon, AI Noise Cancellation, HD 3DNR webcam and a fingerprint sensor. Price and availability: It will be available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart and Amazon at a starting price of Rs 114,990.