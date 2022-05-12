Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition features an aluminium alloy design with Zero-G Titanium finish. It has a keyboard deck that resembles a space capsule cockpit and a customisable 3.5-inc OLED ZenVision display on the lid. Coming to the specifications, the newly launched laptop comes with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel H series processors. It also has PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and LPDDR5 memory with a 63Whrs battery with fast 100W Type-C charging technology. For connectivity it has two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm jack, a micro SD card, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Thunderbolt 4 port. Other features include NumberPad 2.0, Dolby Atmos audio, Sound by Harman-Kardon, AI Noise Cancellation, HD 3DNR webcam and a fingerprint sensor. Price and availability: It will be available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart and Amazon at a starting price of Rs 114,990.
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED
The Asus ZenBook 14 OLED comes in an aluminium body in Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue colour variants. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics that are coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage space. On the battery front, this laptop has a 75Whrs battery with 65W fast charging technology. For connectivity it has WiFi 6E 802.11ax connection, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) port, an HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5 mm combo audio jack, and Micro SD card reader. Other features include NumberPad 2.0, Dolby Atmos audio, Sound by Harman-Kardon, AI Noise Cancellation, HD 3DNR webcam and a fingerprint sensor. Price and availability: It is available at ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital at a starting price of Rs 89,990.