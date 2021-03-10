ROG Phone 5 Front
The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 800-1200 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. To protect the device, the company has added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to the phone that can withstand a 1-meter drop as per the company.
ROG Phone 5 Gaming
Running this phone is a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with RAM options starting from 8GB up to 18GB. You also get multiple storage options up to 512GB without the option to expand. What makes the phone stand out is the dedicated X-Mode for gaming performance and a cooling system that makes sure your gaming experience isn’t hindered.