Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Moto G30, Oppo F19 Pro: Phones launched in India in March 2021

Asus ROG Phone 5 at Rs 49 999
Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, Android 11. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from April 15.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 at Rs 11 999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series was launched with Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The standard Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be available at Rs 13,999. It can be bought via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.
