Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series, Moto G30, Oppo F19 Pro: Phones launched in India in March 2021

1 / 8

Asus ROG Phone 5 at Rs 49 999

Asus ROG Phone 5 has been launched with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, Android 11. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging. The price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart from April 15.