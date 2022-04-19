ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15
The ROG Strix Scar 15 (G533) comes loaded with some of the best gaming hardware at the moment, including the powerful 14-core Intel i9-12900H CPU, the latest RTX 3080 Ti, and one of the fastest 1440p laptop screens with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Lenovo legion 5i
The Legion 5i Pro comes with the Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11800H which is an 8-Cores / 16-Thread CPU based on the Intel 10nm SuperFin architecture, with a base frequency of 2.30 Ghz and boost frequency of 4.60 GHz, it is an excellent CPU paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.