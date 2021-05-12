Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled: Here's a closer look

2 / 5

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled

Asus unveiled the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 laptops during its For Those Who Dare virtual event. Apart from this, the company also announced that the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs will now be offered as options in the Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G15, ROG Strix G15, ROG Strix G17, TUF Dash F15, TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17, TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17.