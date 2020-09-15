Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

ROG Zephyrus M15
The M15 is available in prism grey and prism black variants. Asus offers the laptop with a high-resolution 4K display and a wide color gamut of 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. You can get the M15 starting at a price of Rs 1,39,990 on all online as well as offline platforms.
ROG Zephyrus S GX701
Asus calls the Zephyrus S17 the most compact 17-inch gaming laptop ever. Despite the slim dimensions, the laptop is powered by an NVIDA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU and 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The GPU is accelerated by ROG Boost up to 1330MHz at 90W in turbo mode, with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 5501MHz, and both can be overclocked. Zephyrus S17 also gets the AAS technology, 1TB G3x4 PCIe Performance SSD and 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200Mhz memory. It starts at Rs 1,79,990.