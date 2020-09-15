Asus updates its ROG, TUF and VivoBook gaming series with 10th Gen Intel processors

2 / 5

ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Asus calls the Zephyrus S17 the most compact 17-inch gaming laptop ever. Despite the slim dimensions, the laptop is powered by an NVIDA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU and 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The GPU is accelerated by ROG Boost up to 1330MHz at 90W in turbo mode, with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 5501MHz, and both can be overclocked. Zephyrus S17 also gets the AAS technology, 1TB G3x4 PCIe Performance SSD and 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200Mhz memory. It starts at Rs 1,79,990.