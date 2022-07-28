1 / 6

Asus Zenfone 9 has finally arrived

Asus Zenfone 9 is the company's latest flagship but unlike the ones from rivals, it goes for a compact look. This is similar to what the iPhone 13 mini looks like. But Asus has included top specifications in a phone as small as this. The new Zenfone 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor -- Qualcomm's latest and greatest.