Ather launches its second electric scooter the Ather 450X
Ather Energy just launched its latest electric scooter, the Ather 450X. The company is one of the first electric vehicle manufacturers in India. It launched its first electric scooter, the Ather 450 about 1.5 years ago. The company claims to set a new benchmark for all electric scooters in this segment with the Ather 450X.
450X is the upgraded version for the Ather 450
The Ather 450X is an upgraded version of the first scooter. It has completely reworked the design and internals of the 450X. Ather has been able to make the scooter both lighter in weight, as well as more powerful in performance.