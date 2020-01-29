1 / 6

Ather launches its second electric scooter the Ather 450X

Ather Energy just launched its latest electric scooter, the Ather 450X. The company is one of the first electric vehicle manufacturers in India. It launched its first electric scooter, the Ather 450 about 1.5 years ago. The company claims to set a new benchmark for all electric scooters in this segment with the Ather 450X.