Ather 450X Gen 3 has finally arrived
Ather, one of the leading EV brands in India, has launched the third generation of its popular electric scooter 450X. The new Ather 450X Gen 3 comes with a better battery, better range, and improved ride modes. Ather claims the new 450X Gen 3 gives an ARAI-certified range of 146 kilometres and a TrueRange of 105 kilometres.
Ather 450X Gen 3 has improved rear view mirrors
Ather said the new 450X Gen3 comes with new rear view mirrors that are twice as good in terms of visibility and five times better in reliability. The mirrors use single-cast aluminium and appear as a natural extension of the scooter to provide convenience and adjustability.