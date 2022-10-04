1/5
New Audi R8 GT model comes after twelve years
Audi has launched the Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition, nearly after 12 years of the release of the original Audi R8 GT. The new limited edition model has updated internals and has a top speed of 320km/h. Let's see how it looks and what it has to offer.

Only 333 units worldwide
The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD will be the company's last petrol-only R8 model (V10 engine). The limited edition model will be available for purchase in 2023 and will have only 333 units worldwide.