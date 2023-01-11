1/8
Tata Altroz iCNG
At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors launched a brand new model of Altroz that uses the twin CNG cylinders as a part of the iCNG technology. It is claimed to be the first vehicle made on the ALFA architecture and is India's safest hatchback with a 5 star Global NCAP adult safety rating.
Tata Altroz Racer
Tata Motors also launched a special model of Altroz meant for people who love racing. It is the new Altroz Racer, which is driven by the 1.2 L Turbocharged Petrol engine delivering 120PS power and 170Nm torque. This, too, comes with a 5 star Global NCAP adult safety rating.