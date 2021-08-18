Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS released
Krafton has officially released the Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI iOS version for iPhone and iPad users in India today on August 18. The release process is ongoing and everyone using an eligible iPhone and iPad will be able to download the battle royale game once the release is completed. Not everyone should be able to download BGMI iOS right now.
Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS download link
Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI iOS can now be downloaded by iPhone and iPad users in the country. Here’s the BGMI iOS download link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/battlegrounds-mobile-india/id1526436837. We checked for the game on iPhone XR running on iOS 14.7.1 OS but couldn’t see it listed on App store just yet. BGMI iOS should be available for all eligible iOS and iPad users once the release process is completed.