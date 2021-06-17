Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India new intro
The intro takes inspiration from Fortnite Season 1 end as players go into a wormhole.
Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay
Basic gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile with no noticeable changes.
We got our hands on the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and here's what we found. The game is currently limited to Android devices.
