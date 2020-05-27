1 / 9

Voltas 1 5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Bring Home all weather comfort with VOLTAS all weather AC that comes loaded with high ambient cooling, active dehumidifier and multistage filtration advantage. Designed to cater to the multiple needs of the customer, this air conditioner maintains the temperature effortlessly and is equipped with Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode and Anti Dust filter giving a complete deal for healthy living. The air conditioner is priced at Rs 25,999.