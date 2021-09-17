Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 3 checks almost all the requisite boxes one would seek for heavy gaming and multitasking. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and offers flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel, and a 4,400mAh battery, among other benefits.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the most affordable phone on this list to offer oodles of RAM under Rs 40,000. Besides 12GB RAM, the phone includes- a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, near-stock Android experience, and decent battery backup.