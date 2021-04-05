Best 12GB RAM smartphones in April 2021: OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro, and more

2 / 5

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro is another phone in the 12GB RAM phone list that offers a perfect blend of design, performance, and imaging quality. The phone ships with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Other aspects include- 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, Zeiss-branded triple camera setup, Android 11 based FunTouch 11.1, and 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The phone comes at a price of Rs 49,990.