Best 12GB RAM smartphones in April 2021: OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro, and more

OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro, the latest flagship offering from OnePlus comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Other specs include- 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, glass cover, Snapdragon 888 SoC, IP68 water and dust resistance, Android 11 based OxygenOS 11, Hasselblad-branded 48MP quad-camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge support. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 69,999.
Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro is another phone in the 12GB RAM phone list that offers a perfect blend of design, performance, and imaging quality. The phone ships with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Other aspects include- 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, Zeiss-branded triple camera setup, Android 11 based FunTouch 11.1, and 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The phone comes at a price of Rs 49,990.
