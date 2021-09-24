Best 32-inch Android smart TVs under Rs 20,000 in India from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, more

2 / 5

OnePlus 32Y1

The affordable OnePlus TV Y1 comes with Oxygen Play, OnePlus Connect and many more unique features. The smart TV from OnePlus offer 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and come with Gamma Engine, Anti-aliasing, Noise Reduction, Dynamic Contrast and Color Space Mapping. It is available at just Rs 18,999. There are several other offers that the company is giving while buying this Android smart TV. There is up to 5% cashback on select American Express and up to 6 months of no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv.