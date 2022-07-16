Realme Smart TV X Full HD INR 21,999
The Realme Smart TV X Full HD features a premium Bezel-less Ultra Bright LED Display as thin as 8.7mm, and has 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User. The Chroma Boost technology allows users to capture beautiful images with only a single click and its ultra-high brightness with 400+ nits peak brightness. The smart TV comes with 24W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers, bringing more interesting, vivid sound to the TV. It also comes with MediaTek Powerful 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, an all-in-one smart remote and runs on Android 11.
Infinix X1 TV 43 inch INR 23,999
Infinix X1 TV series features a narrow bezel and aims to provide a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The 43-inch Smart TV comes with Dolby audio and uses an in-built Box 24W speaker. It runs on a powerful MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It also comes with Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast for better connectivity to video apps. The Smart TV will offer HDR 10 support and 400 nits brightness. The Infinix X1 TV 43 inch is available on the official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.