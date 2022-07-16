2 / 5

Infinix X1 TV 43 inch INR 23,999

Infinix X1 TV series features a narrow bezel and aims to provide a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The 43-inch Smart TV comes with Dolby audio and uses an in-built Box 24W speaker. It runs on a powerful MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It also comes with Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast for better connectivity to video apps. The Smart TV will offer HDR 10 support and 400 nits brightness. The Infinix X1 TV 43 inch is available on the official website, Flipkart, and offline stores near you.