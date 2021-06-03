Best 4K Smart TVs under Rs 25,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR 10 and more

Kodak 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV
The Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features a 4K HDR LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It equips 24W speakers and runs on Android OS. The TV includes smart features like HD gaming, voice search, Google Play, etc. Connectivity options include- 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It is available on Amazon at Rs 24,900.
IFFalcon 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV HDR 10
The iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features a DLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and has HDR10 compatibility. The TV supports YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, ErosNow, ZEE5, among other popular apps. It equips 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It is available on Flipkart at Rs 23,999.