Best 4K Smart TVs under Rs 25,000 in India to buy in June 2021: Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, iFFalcon 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR 10 and more

Kodak 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV

The Kodak 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features a 4K HDR LED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It equips 24W speakers and runs on Android OS. The TV includes smart features like HD gaming, voice search, Google Play, etc. Connectivity options include- 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It is available on Amazon at Rs 24,900.