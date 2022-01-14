Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

2 / 5

Downwell

This retro-style game has simple controls and a simple goal- dash into the well and fight with enemies. While it may sound plain, guns strapped to the player's feet that not just kill enemies but help hover in the air makes it more interesting. And with the cool graphics, you get a blend of intriguing music too. However, to enjoy the vertical shmup rogue-like game you will have to pay Rs 250.