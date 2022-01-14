Best 5 Action Games on Android to play in 2022: Downwell, Dandara, and more

Dandara
This well-acclaimed PC game from Raw Furry is available on Google Play Store for Rs 350. And what's in it for the price you may ask; the game is a beautiful Metroidvania set in a bizarre universe. You need to defy gravity to jump off walls and ceilings. There are power-ups, new areas to explore, and controller support just adds a cherry on top.
Downwell
This retro-style game has simple controls and a simple goal- dash into the well and fight with enemies. While it may sound plain, guns strapped to the player's feet that not just kill enemies but help hover in the air makes it more interesting. And with the cool graphics, you get a blend of intriguing music too. However, to enjoy the vertical shmup rogue-like game you will have to pay Rs 250.