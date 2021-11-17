Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT
Corsair offers some of the reliable AIO and Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT is one of them. It has a copper cold plate that pulls the heat from the processor and pumps it into a 240mm radiator. The AIO has two ML series 120mm fans to push air through. Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm features RGB lighting on the pump head to give it a cool look. Socket support- latest Intel, AMD (including Threadripper) processors. It is available on Amazon for Rs 10,000.
Asus ROG Strix LC 240 RGB
Asus ROG Strix LC 240 RGB AIO cooler is said to be ideal for compact, mid-size gaming builds. The AIO has a cooling-plate design featuring micro-channels to provide better thermal dissipation. The 240mm radiator is combined with dual ROG 120mm ARGB fans. Asus has implemented four-pin PWM control for balanced performance. The pump has a slash-cut pattern that shines with Aura RGB lighting. The ROG Strix LC series support a wide range of Intel and AMD motherboards and is listed online under Rs 15,999.