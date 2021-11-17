1 / 5

Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT

Corsair offers some of the reliable AIO and Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT is one of them. It has a copper cold plate that pulls the heat from the processor and pumps it into a 240mm radiator. The AIO has two ML series 120mm fans to push air through. Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm features RGB lighting on the pump head to give it a cool look. Socket support- latest Intel, AMD (including Threadripper) processors. It is available on Amazon for Rs 10,000.