2 / 5

FOG MOBA Battle Royale

From the studio of Playneta Limited, FOG MOBA Battle Royale brings a mix of the battle arena and RPG gameplay for the players. Set in a dark fantasy world, the game requires you to crush your enemies, upgrade your skills, and most of all keep your distance from fog to stay alive. This fast-paced game has 30-player lobbies. Explore the mages, discover magical artifacts, and boost your adventure with resource packs.