2 / 5

Poco X3

Poco X3 the mid-ranger from the Chinese brand comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup which is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The cameras can shoot good-detailed daylight images with bright colours. Other aspects include- a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G processor, 6GB RAM, 20-megapixel front camera, and a huge 6,000mAh battery.