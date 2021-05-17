Redmi Note 10
The affordable Redmi Note 10 features a quad camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras are capable of capturing decent daylight shots. Other aspects include- a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, 4GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Poco X3
Poco X3 the mid-ranger from the Chinese brand comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup which is assisted by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The cameras can shoot good-detailed daylight images with bright colours. Other aspects include- a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G processor, 6GB RAM, 20-megapixel front camera, and a huge 6,000mAh battery.
17499
13999
16999