1Weather
This emergency app provides weather radars with a zoom function and you can track where the storm is headed. In addition, it includes severe weather alerts, precipitation estimates as well. The UI is intuitive and you can easily navigate across the map. The mobile emergency app is available for download on Google Play Store.
Radarscope
Radarscope is another good storm weather emergency app that accumulates all the storm tracking data and uses over 233 individual radar sites. It provides accurate radar data and real-time updates and you get a customisable dashboard as well. The app is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.