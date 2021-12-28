Warframe
If you want to play the character of a ninja, then Warframe is the next stop for you. It is a third-person co-op affair that brings robot ninja fighting into space. You can choose the mainline story, or try side quests. This stylised 'movement-heavy' game allows you to polish your Warframe build to clear the levels faster.
Dauntless
Looking for a game with a post-apocalyptic fantasy setting? Dauntless would be the right pick that brings RPG action on deck and lets you fight with vicious behemoths. You can play in single mode, craft unique weapons, armour and customize your Slayer, or team up with other players and take part in monumental challenges.