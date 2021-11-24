Azur Lane
Azur Lane takes the cue from the popular Kantai Collection game in Japan. The gacha game is a blend of RPG and 'naval warfare.' It has side-scrolling shooter mechanics although most encounters are done in auto-mode. The English translation isn't but with over 300 characters, tons of stuff it keeps the fun alive. Moreover, the game requires collecting ships instead of characters.
Another Eden
Another Eden is scripted by the writer behind Chrono Trigger. It is much like an AAA-mobile exclusive JRPG. If you've played Chrono Trigger you may find bits and pieces similar in this game for instance time travel, design elements. The game has many story missions, and character quests with each character having a unique personality. Moreover, you can play crossover events as well.