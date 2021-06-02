Best 5 gaming phones in June 2021 to buy in India: Oneplus 9 Pro, Asus ROG phone 5, Galaxy S21 Plus and more

2 / 5

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 2 price in India

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is eye-gawking that packs some serious gaming features. It sports a 6.92-inch FHD+ E4 OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh screen rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB RAM, and 512GB native storage. It comes with dual cooling fans that work in tandem with a vapour chamber. The phone boasts four ultrasonic shoulder keys and two rear capacitive 'touchpoints'. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery and support up to 90W fast charge solution.