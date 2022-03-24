Marvel Future Fight
Netmarble's Marvel Future Fight is one of the popular Marvel games on mobile. This action RPG has an array of Marvel heroes and villains. The fast-paced gameplay mechanics, good storyline, special missions, PvP arena game mode, all of these cover-up for the in-app purchases. You can collect tons of unique Marvel characters, upgrade them to their potential, and combat with the villains.
Marvel Future Revolution
Future Revolution is an open-world action RPG Marvel title. You can complete quests, side quests, or simply roam around. The game has well-received graphics and combat. The PvP mode is somewhat pay-to-win, but it has got a decent storyline and you can interact with other players and heroes from the Marvel universe as well.